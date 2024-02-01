Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) Rewalsar in Mandi and Khajjiar in Chamba have been declared 'National Importance Wetlands' by the environment ministry for promoting their conservation, officials said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Wetlands Authority (HPSWA) said the state currently has three Ramsar sites (wetlands of international importance) -- Pong Dam in Kangra, Renuka in Sirmaur and Chandrataal in Lahaul and Spiti.

A state-level function would be organised at the Rewalsar Wetland in Mandi district on February 2, which is annually celebrated as World Wetland Day and marks the anniversary of the signing of the Ramsar Convention on wetlands, a statement issued here said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said wetlands play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance and mitigating the effects of climate change

Sukhu said the government was committed to preserve the Ramsar sites and other wetlands of Himachal Pradesh and urged people to come forward to spread awareness about them and promote their conservation, according to the statement.

He added that the state encompasses a wide variety of wetlands, spread in various ecological zones which are the source of livelihood for the local community and have immense aesthetic and tourism values.

Wetlands are a source of food, act as buffer for extreme events and help reduce risks from flooding and drought, the spokesperson said.

They also help combat climate change by providing protection from extreme weather events besides being a source of livelihood for countless people as well as supporting a vast array of biodiversity, he added.

