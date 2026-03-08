Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh on Sunday said the four-day Himalayan O2 Tehri Lake Festival held in Tehri Garhwal sent a message to the entire world, with over 4,000 contestants participating in 15 competitions.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Governor said it is truly a matter of immense joy, happiness and jubilation that the programme took place in Tehri Garhwal.

Also Read | IAF Pilot Anuj Vashisht Funeral: Fiancee and Fellow Pilot Bids Teary-Eyed Farewell to Squadron Leader Killed in Su-30 MKI Crash, Video Goes Viral.

"It is truly a matter of immense joy, happiness, and jubilation that today, a four-day program took place in Tehri Garhwal, sending a message to the entire world. The title itself is so beautiful: Himalayan O2 2026. Fifteen competitions were held, and over four thousand contestants participated," said Singh.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to women across the world on International Women's Day, particularly praising the women of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | 'Langdi' Dies: Tigress T-20 Passes Away in Karmajhiri Range Due to Old Age, Was Last Sighted Just 2 Days Ago.

"I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to women across the world on International Women's Day. To be honest, the women of Uttarakhand, the women's power, our daughters, are unique in the entire world," he said.

The Governor also mentioned visiting the museum which showcases the history of Tehri.

"I visited the museum, which showcases the history of Tehri. I feel that these four days have delivered a significant message in the environmental field," he added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugrated the Himalayan O₂ Tehri Lake Festival on March 6, highlighting clear messages of tourism, adventure sports, environmental awareness, and cultural heritage.

While inaugurating the festival, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the beautiful Tehri Lake will emerge not only as a national but also as a global hub for adventure sports and tourism in the coming years.

He also announced the construction of the Koti Colony-New Tehri ropeway.

Various activities will be organised as part of the Tehri Lake Festival until March 9, including adventure sports, tourism-related events, and several programs showcasing local culture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)