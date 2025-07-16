Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hit back over Rahul Gandhi's "corruption" allegations and said Congress leader criticizing him is clear sign that he must be doing something right for the people of Assam.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally at Chhaygaon, said that Congress will sweep next year's assembly polls in Assam and launched a sharp attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he does not think himself as Chief Minister but a "king".

Rahul Gandhi said that the party has a new team in the state under leadership of party MP Gaurav Gogoi and it will deliver results.

"The people of Assam know the truth... There will be elections soon, and the Congress will sweep those elections. We have created a new team here. We have started the work, and the people of Assam will soon see the results we will see it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, termed Biswa as India's "most corrupt Chief Minister" and said some day he will have to "account for it".

He said that Chief Minister has "fear in his mind as he knows one day 'babber shers' of Congress will take him jail".

The Congress leader accused BJP of resorting to cheating in Maharashtra assembly polls.

"Some time ago, elections were held in Maharashtra, and the BJP engaged in blatant cheating. In the four months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, one crore new voters were added. We asked the Election Commission--where did these people come from, who are they? Show us the voter list and provide the videography. But... the Election Commission has not given us the voter list to this day; instead, it changed the law related to videography," he said.

Rahul Gandhi urged people to be cautious."BJP and the Election Commission are working together. The Election Commission is not fulfilling its responsibilities; it is only listening to BJP leaders. We have repeatedly asked the Election Commission for the voter list. I wrote a letter requesting the voter list and videos, but received nothing. They only make excuses and do not do their job," he alleged.

Hitting back, Sarma said Rahul Gandhi mentioned his name repeatedly in his meetings and elevated his political stature.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi visited Assam today solely to criticise me. He mentioned my name repeatedly in all his meetings. I must say, I am grateful--because today, he has elevated my political stature to a level I might never have reached had I remained in the Congress party. It is indeed a day of great satisfaction. After all, if Rahul Gandhi has chosen to criticise me, it is a clear sign that I must be doing something right for the people of Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma also made allegations against Rahul Gandhi about the National Herald case.

"I have heard that you are out on bail facing allegations of massive corruption involving over Rs 5,000 crore in the National Herald scam. You will be remembered as one of the most corrupt Congress presidents in India. To be honest, your words make no difference to me--because I know, and the country knows, that you are one of the most corrupt leaders in India today," Sarma said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Assam's Kamrup district

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi earlier told ANI that that Congress in Assam will fight for justice for all people who were living "under fear" and were facing persecution by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government here.

"The message is very clear that the Congress party in Assam will fight for the justice of all the people of Assam who are living under a regime of fear and terror. We will fight for the dignity of all people who are currently facing persecution by this corrupt and cruel BJP government.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will send a message that there is no need to fear," Gogoi said. He accused Himanta Biswa Sarma government of "grabbing land of the poor". (ANI)

