Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Hindi version of "Cyber Encounters", a highly anticipated book depicting the challenges of cybercrime, was launched on Sunday.

The book, co-written by Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police in Uttarakhand, and O.P. Manocha, a former DRDO Scientist, was released in a grand ceremony held at the St. Joseph's Academy Auditorium in Dehradun.

During the event, Ashok Kumar, the book's author, explained that the rapid evolution of technology has made life almost entirely online, a trend further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Cybercriminals, who can operate thousands of miles away and without leaving a digital footprint, pose a significant challenge, he added. He also noted that the incidence of cybercrime is growing faster than other IPC crimes and that following cyber safety tips can help prevent such crimes.

Several dignitaries attended the book release ceremony, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Director General of Police Anil K. Raturi, Piyush, Alaknanda Ashok, Shakti Manocha, Ankush Mishra, Sunita Negi, Kavya, and Charul Sharma (Editor). The guests unveiled the Hindi version of "Cyber Encounters" on stage, which will serve as a vital milestone in raising public awareness about the fraud techniques employed by cybercriminals in cyberspace.

CM Dhami congratulated both authors and praised the book's ability to summarize the various aspects of cybercrime. He emphasized that in today's era, this book is highly relevant, given the rapid growth of cybercrime. The Uttarakhand Police has done an excellent job of dealing with cybercrime and arresting cybercriminals from all over the country. However, awareness is crucial to avoiding cybercrime, and this book will spread the message of cybercrime awareness to the masses.

Before the event concluded, there was a special signing session with the authors, which had a long queue. In this sequence, a dialogue program was organized between the youth and the writers. The youth raised questions about online gaming, young children creating profiles on social media, propaganda, and fake news. It was suggested that the public should become a partner of the police to prevent cybercrimes in society, and cyber awareness should be included in the curriculum from primary to higher education to instill cyber hygiene. Answering the youth's questions, DGP Ashok Kumar urged the youth to come forward as cyber warriors alongside the police to prevent cybercrime. The event ended with a vote of thanks from Alaknanda Ashok, expressing gratitude to all the guests and participants. (ANI)

