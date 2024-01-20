New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Hindu College here on Saturday organised a cricket match between its alumni members and its team comprising staffers and students as part of its 125 years celebrations.

Principals' XI won the match against Alumni XI, according to a statement issued by the college.

The cricket match served as a platform for friendly competition and a reunion for the alumni, who shared anecdotes, memories and laughter, fostering a sense of unity, it said.

Venkat Sundaram gifted his book "Indian Cricket Then and Now" while Arun Bhardwaj presented his book "Coaching Batting Skills" to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava.

