Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): With several groups launching campaigns against the playing of 'azaan' through loudspeakers at mosques, the Sunni Ulema Council accused the Hindu forces of pushing the nation towards hatred.

After Bengaluru police began issuing notices to some mosques to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels, Sunni Ulema Council General Secretary Haji Mohammed Salees said azaan gets completed within two to three minutes.

"Some Hindu forces are pushing the nation towards hatred, which is not justified. Our Aazaan gets completed in 2-3 minutes. They have a problem with that as well. They don't see (noise) pollution over their 24 hour Akhand Path," he told ANI.

Hitting out at some groups raising objection on 'halal' meat, the SUC General Secretary alleged that mob lynchings are taking place.

"The atmosphere is such that there's a problem if we wear skull caps, have a beard, or wear a hijab, mob lynchings are happening. They keep an eye on what we eat as well," Salees said.

Reacting to the 'azaan' row in Karnataka, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and said, "They are harassing Muslims (over the Azaan loudspeaker issue). Let beauty be beauty, no one is going against law. We don't get disturbed with it." (ANI)

