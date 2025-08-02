Patna (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): Patna District Magistrate (DM) Dr Thiyagarajan SM on Saturday responded to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his name is missing from the electoral roll. Dr Thiyagarajan stated that Tejashwi Yadav's name is indeed present in the electoral roll, specifically at the booth where he used to vote.

The DM clarified that voters can check their names in the draft roll using their name or EPIC number, ensuring transparency and accuracy.

He mentioned that Tejashwi Yadav's EPIC number, as mentioned in his 2020 election affidavit, matches the one in the current electoral roll, suggesting no change or deletion.

Dr Thiyagarajan SM said, "The name of the leader of the opposition is definitely there. The claim that his name is not there is completely wrong. His name is still there at the booth where he used to vote, and it is there in the public domain, everyone can see it. I want to say very clearly that all the voters of Patna district are requested to have some patience. You can see your name in the draft by your name or EPIC number. So there is no confusion in this."

The DM hinted that Tejashwi Yadav might be looking at a different EPIC card or number, which could be confusing.

"In the affidavit filed by him during nomination in the 2020 election, he has given this EPIC number in it; this is the number that we are telling. Now, if he is looking at any other EPIC card, then we will have to look at it. He has also filed a nomination in 2020 on the basis of the EPIC card given, and it still exists. There is no change in it. The EPIC number that you had earlier will remain the same," he further said.

The DM further stated that all confusion and queries raised on social media would be addressed one by one. ECI is trying to explain all the facts.

"The preparation of the draft roll of the SIR was over on July 25. 5 days before it, we had shared the list with all political parties. In the meeting, the political parties did not share any concerns. There is no issue in it," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his name was missing from the voter list amid the SIR exercise in Bihar. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted his claim.

"My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" Tejashwi Yadav asked after he was unable to fetch his name using his Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

However, the ECI clarified that Tejashwi's name is included in the draft voter list at serial number 416.

ECI, in a statement, stated, "It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416 in the Draft Electoral Roll. Therefore, any claim stating that his name is not included in the draft electoral roll is false and factually incorrect."

This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) process. The EC said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason."

"The draft voter list has been released today in Bihar. One-month period for claims and objections begins; draft list shared with political parties. Still a full one month to get names added. No name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason," the Commission stated in a statement on X.

Earlier on Friday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll body of being complicit in "vote theft" to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi claimed his party has "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged electoral malpractice, which he likened to an "atom bomb" that will expose the ECI's involvement when revealed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)