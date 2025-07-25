Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 4,078 days in office, and termed it as a "historic achievement".

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The 4,078 days of unbroken service to the nation by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has become a timeless sadhana of duty. Every moment, every decision of yours has been dedicated to the glory of Mother India."

Also Read | 'Mere Friendship With Girl Doesn't Give Man Right To Have Sex Without Consent': Delhi High Court Dismisses Man's Bail Plea Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor.

"This journey dedicated to the achievement of the concept of 'Developed India-Self-reliant India' is the victory story of democracy, in which the dignity of the poor and the prestige of the nation got a visionary vision. On behalf of 25 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh, hearty congratulations to you, Prime Minister ji, on this historic achievement!" he said.

Narendra Modi on Friday overtook Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest serving prime minister of India in consecutive terms.

Also Read | India Open To Share AI Models With Global South, Country's Linguistic Diversity Can Help in Natural Language Processing Development: IT Secretary S Krishnan.

Modi, officials noted, completed 4,078 days in office on Friday. Indira Gandhi was in office in an unbroken stint for 4,077 days -- from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

The record for the unbroken stint is held by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister. Both Modi and Nehru led their respective parties to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Nehru, who remained at the helm from August 15, 1947, till his death on May 27, 1964, had an uninterrupted tenure of 6,130 days.

Modi began as Gujarat chief minister in 2001 and remained in office before taking over as prime minister in 2014. He is not only the first prime minister born after Independence but also the longest-serving non-Congress PM.

He is the only non-Congress leader to complete two full terms as the head of the central government.

"Modi is the only leader in India, among all PMs and CMs, to win six consecutive elections as the leader of a party -- Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012, and the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024," an official said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)