New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill 2025 in Parliament, calling it a "historic day" for the cooperative sector as it will integrate cooperative education into the Indian curriculum.

"Through this University, trained youth from all over the country will make the cooperative sector more comprehensive, well organised and modern-age friendly," Shah, who is also Cooperation Minister, said in a post on X.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on March 26 and cleared by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday, with 28 members participating in the debate.

"I congratulate all the MPs for this important work that brings together the confluence of cooperation, innovation and employment," Shah added.

The proposed Tribhuvan Sahkari University at Anand in Gujarat has been named after Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, a pioneer of the cooperative movement in India who helped establish Amul.

The cooperative university will have a capacity to train 8 lakh people every year. PTI LUX

Tuesday approved a bill to set up 'Tribhuvan Sahkari University' at Anand in Gujarat with an aim to create a qualified manpower for co-operative societies.

