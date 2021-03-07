Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) A man who tried to run over an on-duty traffic constable in Nagpur and willfully rammed into several vehicles has been arrested from neighbouring Gondia, police said on Sunday.

Sandesh Bhoyar (38) had allegedly stolen a car from a showroom in Rana Pratap Square on March 3, and had hit the collector's vehicle with it near Civil Lines the next day, and on March 5 had rammed it into another car near Law College Square, an official said.

"On Saturday, traffic constable Nitin Warathi noticed a car without a number plate at Shatabdi Chowk and tried to intercept it, but Bhoyar, who was at the wheel, tried to run him over," he said.

Bhoyar was held from Duggipar area of Gondia district and was charged with attempt to murder, the Ajni police station official informed.

Bhoyar is a history-sheeter with offences like burglary, theft, molestation etc against his name, he added.

