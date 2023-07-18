Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) After attending a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Karnataka's capital, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said Indian history will remember this day as the "Bengaluru movement of patriotism and positive politics".

In the meeting, the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Also Read | Telangana: Gold Worth Rs 1.03 Crore Seized at Hyderabad Airport.

"Indian history will remember this day as the "Bengaluru movement" of patriotism and positive politics," Yadav tweeted.

In a video shared by Yadav with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said "two-third of the country's masses are against the BJP and this time we all are united to wipe it out."

Also Read | Mumbai Police Threatened Again: Unidentified Caller Warns of 26/11-style Attack and Targets Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister.

He also shared his picture with Banerjee and SP alliance leader Krishna Patel, mother of Union Minister Anupriya Patel who is the founder of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma, senior SP leaders who had defected to the party from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the 2022 assembly polls were also seen with Yadav.

The group of 26 opposition parties have demanded the implementation of the caste census while asserting that they have come together to defeat the "hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities" as well as "rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits".

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Brijlal Khabri said while political parties of INDIA are determined to protect the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution, those of the BJP-led NDA are busy "auctioning" the country's institutions.

"On one hand are people who are part of the NDA. They are busy auctioning the country's institutions for the last nine years and are unable to see inflation, unemployment, starvation, oppression of women and farmers and on the other hand is 'INDIA', which has contributed significantly to the independence and construction of the country and is determined to protect the idea of India enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

According to a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), an important meeting of the party candidates who had contested the 2022 assembly elections was held at the headquarters of Uttar Pradesh Congress in which the participants gave their suggestions and resolved that every possible effort should be made to win the Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)