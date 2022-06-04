Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): A commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the police said.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

On Friday, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Rishipora area of Anantnag, the Police, Army (19RR) and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the said area.

As the joint team was establishing the cordon around the suspected area, the hiding terrorist started indiscriminate firing upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, in the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and a civilian got injuries.

All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable.

In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Nisar Khanday (Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM) and active since the year 2018, the police said.

As per police records, the killed terrorist is a categorized terrorist and was part of the groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities.

The slain terrorist was earlier arrested in the year 2000 along with arms/ammunition and detained under PSA. Before joining terrorist ranks in the year 2018, he was working as a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit HM.

He has been involved in several killings of civilians and security forces besides mastermind in fresh recruitment of youth in terror rank.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the operation in a professional manner and neutralizing the wanted terrorist commander. He also appreciated the valour and dedication of the injured personnel and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

