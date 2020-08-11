Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module and arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and four associates in Kupwara.

Those arrested were identified by Kupwara Police as Pervaiz Ahmed Bhat (22), Altaf Ahmed mir (35), Gh Mohd (35), Nazimuddin Gujjar (44), and Abdul Quayoom (29).

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession during a search operation carried out at Lalpora, Lolab in Kupwara.

Based on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint search operation was launched late Monday evening, the Army said.

Officials said that these searches were carried out in the background of the recent foiling of infiltration bid by Army 56RR in Machil sector.

Earlier, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror financing network in Jammu and arrest six accused. (ANI)

