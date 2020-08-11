New Delhi, August 11: India reported a single-day spike of 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have increased to 22,68,676, including 6,39,929 active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients have improved to 15,83,490. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 45,257, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.
The government of India further informed that the country has 28.21 percemt active cases, 69.80 percent cured patients and 1.99 percent deaths. Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Not an Option Before Country of India's Size, Says Health Ministry.
India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 22.68 Lakh With 53,601 New Cases in Past 24 Hours:
Single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The #COVID19 tally rises to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/cFngz89iaN
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the highest number of cases and the maximum deaths of 18050 patient. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute more than 80 percent of the new cases. India recorded the highest single-day recovery of 53,879 on Sunday.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|896
|74
|709
|61
|20
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|87773
|661
|145636
|6924
|2116
|80
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|636
|34
|1592
|110
|3
|4
|Assam
|18000
|1633
|43586
|1261
|151
|6
|5
|Bihar
|28065
|159
|54088
|2930
|397
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|566
|20
|1004
|100
|25
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3336
|93
|9013
|204
|99
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|444
|3
|1167
|46
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10346
|383
|131657
|1070
|4131
|20
|10
|Goa
|2741
|99
|6208
|213
|80
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14055
|92
|55304
|1138
|2672
|20
|12
|Haryana
|6448
|77
|35492
|711
|489
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1241
|66
|2205
|24
|17
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7514
|92
|17375
|372
|478
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|8811
|312
|9724
|886
|188
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|79916
|1065
|99126
|5218
|3312
|114
|17
|Kerala
|12784
|393
|22616
|784
|115
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|471
|14
|1237
|15
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9202
|193
|29674
|654
|1015
|19
|20
|Maharashtra
|148042
|2177
|358421
|6711
|18050
|293
|21
|Manipur
|1720
|22
|2122
|78
|11
|22
|Meghalaya
|610
|44
|498
|8
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|300
|22
|323
|25
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|2030
|161
|973
|69
|8
|25
|Odisha
|14148
|278
|33021
|1236
|286
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|2180
|86
|3355
|154
|89
|2
|27
|Punjab
|8550
|552
|15735
|416
|604
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|13810
|337
|39060
|825
|800
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|399
|28
|510
|16
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53099
|237
|244675
|6037
|5041
|114
|31
|Telengana
|22628
|100
|59374
|1788
|645
|8
|32
|Tripura
|1673
|50
|4656
|213
|43
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3586
|213
|6301
|167
|134
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|47878
|12
|76724
|4074
|2120
|51
|35
|West Bengal
|26031
|344
|70328
|3208
|2100
|41
|Total#
|639929
|4984
|1583489
|47746
|45257
|871
More than 20 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the world. This grim milestone was crossed on Tuesday as cases rose to 20,011,186, according to a tally by John Hopkins. The virus has spread to over 210 countries and territories since it first originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. The death toll due to the disease stands at nearly 732,000.
The United States is the worst-hit country and has reported the highest number of cases (5,088,516), followed by Brazil (3,057,470). India is at the third place and the number of cases in the country continues to rise at an alarming rate.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).