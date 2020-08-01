New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his Eid greetings to people and hoped that the occasion will bring peace and prosperity to the society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

"Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society," Shah tweeted.

