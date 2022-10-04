Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah handed over appointment letters on Tuesday to the kin of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who were killed in terror-related violence in the valley, officials said.

"The families of four JKP martyrs were given job letters by the home minister at the Raj Bhavan here," an official said.

The home minister shared photos on Twitter of his meeting with the relatives of the police personnel killed by terrorists in the Kashmir valley.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said: "Met the family members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who were killed while fighting against terrorists and handed over appointment letters to the kin of four such martyrs."

He also lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police's efforts in fighting against terrorism and said the entire country salutes their sacrifice.

With this, the families of 24 people killed by terrorists have received appointment letters from the home minister, the officials said.

On March 18, Shah handed over appointment letters in Jammu to the kin of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists in the valley.

In October last year, during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Shah met the family members of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam. Ahmad was also killed by terrorists.

The home minister had handed over the appointment letter for a government job to Ahmad's family.

