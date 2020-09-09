New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the 'PM SVANidhi' scheme being run for street vendors and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the empowerment of all sections of the society.

Conveying his gratitude to the prime minister for this important welfare scheme, Shah said the 'PM SVANidhi' is making small businesses 'aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and it is playing a key role in realisation of a 'New India'.

"Development of India is incumbent upon the development of every citizen and PM Narendra Modi is committed to empowerment of all sections of society. PM-SVANidhi scheme, which aims to empower street vendors, is a result of PM Modi's farsighted vision and his sensitivity towards the welfare of the poor," he tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister said 'PM-SVANidhi' scheme is serving crores of poor people by reviving their means of livelihood during these difficult times of COVID-19.

After a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh, Modi on Wednesday praised the state government for ensuring the scheme's benefits to over lakh people and providing identity cards to over 4.5 lakh people (scheme beneficiaries) in just two months.

The Union government launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors. Under the scheme, the vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000, which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

