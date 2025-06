Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): A hoax bomb threat was received at Jammu Railway Station. Jammu Police and Railway Police conducted a search, and nothing suspicious was found.

Jammu Police received a call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb or an explosive at the railway station on Sunday evening.

Sharing a note on social media, the Jammu Police informed about the search operation post the hoax call.

"Realising the sensitivity of this information, Jammu Police, along with Railway police, acted swiftly and the whole area of the Railway Station was thoroughly searched, checked and cleared, but nothing suspicious was found," Jammu Police posted on X.

The police further said that the process of identifying the caller is going on. (ANI)

