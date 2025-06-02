Mumbai, June 2: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip today, June 2. Candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 can visit the official website at nbe.edu.in to check and download their allotted exam city. The exam city slip will contain details of the city and centre of the examination.

It must be noted that the NEET PG city intimation slip can be downloaded using your login ID and password. While the slip is expected to be out today, the NBEMS is likely to release the NEET PG hall ticket 2025 on June 11, 2025. This year, the NEET PG Exam 2025 will be conducted on June 15. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with them to the exam centre.

How To Download NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, select the "NEET PG" exam

You will be redirected to the NEET PG exam portal.

Now, click on the "NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025" link

Enter your user ID and password

The exam city slip will appear on the screen

Check the city exam slip carefully

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must ensure that the details on the NEET PG 2025 city examination slip, such as their name and exam centre location, are correct. If discrepancies occur, candidates should contact NBEMS immediately for resolution. The NEET PG 2025 exam is a crucial test for medical graduates seeking admission to MD/MS and PG diploma courses across the country.

Only candidates who have successfully registered for the NEET PG 2025 exam will be able to access their exam city slips. For additional assistance, candidates can refer to the NBEMS helpdesk or the official notification.

