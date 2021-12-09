Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said human rights are indispensable and inherent to the dignity of every human being and the idea of holistic development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain elusive until their basic democratic rights are guaranteed and respected.

In his message on the International Human Rights Day, he said the August 5, 2019 decisions of the Centre have coincided with a “steep rise in the infringement” of fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Honour of the people has been compromised and downgraded on every account,” Abdullah said.

He said the BJP climbed the political ladder nationally by employing a narrative that Articles 370 and 35-A were impeding the job prospects of the youth.

“Far from providing jobs to the youth, the incumbent ruling dispensation at Centre which is in direct control of J-K's affairs has shown the door to hundreds of employed youth. Our government employees are working under tremendous pressure.

“The sweeping takeover of labour rights by this government is a major concern for all of us. Disempowering labour and dilution of their rights is what has become the rule of the day. This trend needs to be arrested," he said.

The freedom of press guaranteed by the Constitution is “elusive” in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"Government's interference and regulation of the media hampers the effective functioning of any democracy. As the fourth pillar of democracy, its independence is crucial for robust governance. New media policy 2020 has also set alarm bells ringing," the NC leader added.

Abdullah -- the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar -- said the idea of holistic development of the people of J-K will remain elusive until their basic democratic rights are not guaranteed and respected.

“Right to freedom of expression, protecting labor laws, democratic rights are the key elements that should be ensured to the people of J&K," he said.

