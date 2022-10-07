Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday chaired a review meeting over the Assam floods in Guwahati.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Neighbour on Finding Her Alone at Home in Ludhiana, Held.

The disasters have claimed 192 lives in the state so far.

Around 2.40 lakh hectares of cropland in 34 districts have been affected by the flood.

Also Read | DPSUs Indigenize 72 Items Before Their Original Timelines; Check Details Here.

Nearly 5.39 lakh people in 12 districts are still affected by the deluge. 38,751 people are still lodged in 114 relief camps in eight districts.

The Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the State, will on Saturday chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam to discuss the drug scenario in the North-Eastern Region and ways to mitigate it.

The meeting will be held in Guwahati, a sprawling city beside the Brahmaputra River in the North Eastern state of Assam. Chief Ministers and Director Generals of Police of all North Eastern states will participate, a government source said.

In addition to this, approximately 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (Heroin, Ganja, Codeine Cough Syrup, Narcotic Pills) will be destroyed by the North Eastern states of Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg).

In all, approximately 25,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is committed to curbing the drug menace.

Exhibiting the commitment of the Modi government to make society drug-free, MHA's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy the confiscated drugs.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, Narcotics Control Bureau decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg of drugs should be destroyed by all the regional units of Narcotics Control Bureau.

NCB achieved the above target in just 60 days well before the deadline and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding this massive fight against drug abuse and 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, 2022.

Under this campaign, during the National Conference held on July 30 this year at Chandigarh, Home Minister started the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by various field units of the Narcotics Control Bureau through a virtual medium by pressing the button.

During this special extermination drive, from June 1 to October 10 this year about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)