New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting comes in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X, along with a picture of the meeting.

In the targeted attack, a group of terrorists killed male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families at the meadow touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.

