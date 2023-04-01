Aizawl, April 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah was shown black flags by Congress party workers during his visit to Mizoram's capital Aizawl to inaugurate development projects on Saturday.

The opposition party was protesting against the disqualification from Parliament of its national leader Rahul Gandhi recently after conviction in a defamation case.

Leaders of the state state congress and functionaries of various frontal organisations held peaceful demonstration to extend solidarity to Gandhi.

The protesters carried placards and waved black flags as the Union Home Minister entered Lammual or Assam Rifles ground to address a public meeting.

They also shouted slogans demanding justice to Gandhi.

The protesters alleged that the BJP was targetting Gandhi to defend business tycoon Adani. They also accused the BJP of suppressing freedom of speech and said that the party ruling the federal government "feared exposure of its wrong doings" and hence was trying to divert pubic attention.

Shah was on a day-long visit in Mizoram on Saturday, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs. 2,414 crore, including a new Assam Rifles headquarters complex and Laldenga Cultural Centre.

