Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 10 (ANI): The home voting for the elderly and person with disabilities begins in West Tripura Lok Sabha on Wednesday and will persist until April 12.

Significantly, almost 5000 voters had opted for home voting in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

"People whose age is more than 85+ years and those who have more than 40 per cent PwD can opt for home voting," stated Returning Officer & District Election Officer Dr Vishal Kumar.

He further said that in the whole West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, we have arranged about 200 teams for the home voting process. Everything is running fine and we are working on it.

"In Tripura, we have received about 9500 forms for home voting, of which nearly 4500 are in the west Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. The rest of the forms have been received from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency," he added.

Meanwhile, Former BJP MLA and senior advocate Arun Chandra Bhowmik joined the Congress party on Wednesday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He was welcomed by AICC-in-charge of Tripura, Girish Chodankar at an election rally held in Agartala today.

Reportedly, Bhowmik was denied a ticket in the last assembly elections by the BJP and since then he has not been active in party activities.

Notably, the elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

