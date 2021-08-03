New Delhi, August 3: Wife of Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal...being treated cruelly".

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued notice to Singh, directing him not to alienate or create any third party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida or dispose of his wife's jewellery and other articles, said her lawyer. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Wife Shalini Talwar Files Case Against the Singer Alleging Domestic Violence; Delhi Court Issues Notice.

Shalini Talwar, Singh's wife, said that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Talwar, 38, claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

“Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,” she stated in the plea, filed through advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and G G Kashyap.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011. In the plea, Talwar has stated how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years.

She revealed how Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally so much so that she almost started identifying herself as a “farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly”.

Talwar also levelled cheating allegations against her husband, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

Besides this, she also claimed that once her father-in-law walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest.

Singh's wife further said that there is evidence to show various acts of domestic violence perpetrated upon her, requesting the court to issue orders against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Talwar sought direction from the court to her ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation for perpetrating domestic violence on her.

Furthermore, she prayed the court to order the singer to pay a rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi so as to enable her to live by herself and not remain dependent on her widowed mother.

Besides this, she also sought to restrain the singer from selling or creating any third person interest in their shared household and from selling her dowry articles.

