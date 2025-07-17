Shillong, Jul 17 (PTI) A court in Meghalaya's Shillong has reserved its order on a bail plea filed by a property dealer in Indore, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra, officials said on Thursday.

The application, moved by property dealer Shilome James' counsel Devesh Sharma, was strongly opposed by public prosecutor Tushar Chanda during the hearing on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Airtel Perplexity Partnership: Nearly 360 Million Airtel Customers Get Free Access to Perplexity Pro AI Tool Worth INR 17,000 and Multiple Subscription Benefits.

The court has reserved its order, the officials said.

Belongings, including gold ornaments, of Sonam, the wife of the deceased man, and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the Indore-based property dealer.

Also Read | India To Challenge China’s Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals? Surveys Discover Large Deposits of ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ in Rajasthan Village, Auction for Mining To Start Soon.

It has also been alleged that a rented flat, managed by James, was used by Sonam to hide on her return to Indore, following the murder.

Two other accused in the case, flat owner Lokendra Singh Tomar and security guard Balbir Ahirwar alias Balia, have already been granted bail after their judicial custody was over, the official said.

Both have also been accused of tampering with crucial evidence related to the crime that took place in Meghalaya's Sohra in May.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married in May, and the Indore-based couple went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and went missing soon after.

Raja's blood-stained body was found later in a deep gorge in Sohra, and Sonam was presumed missing till June 9, when she was nabbed from a dhaba hundreds of miles away in Uttar Pradesh.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested from Ghazipur, while her four aides were apprehended from Indore for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)