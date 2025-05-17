Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a grand Tiranga Yatra bike rally organised in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency to honour Operation Sindoor -- a tribute to the Indian Army's unparalleled bravery and valour.

The rally, which began from Lapkaman village and concluded at Adani Shantigram, witnessed inspiring scenes of patriotism along the route.

By participating in the rally, CM Bhupendra Patel instilled a spirit of patriotism among the youth and villagers. Riding in an open jeep, he received a warm welcome from the villagers along the entire route.

With great enthusiasm, hundreds of youths from Lapkaman, Lilapur, Khodiyar, and neighbouring villages joined the bike rally. The entire route echoed with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' as villagers paid floral tribute to the Indian Army's valour.

Ahmedabad District Development Officer Shri Videh Khare, Sarpanches of various villages, panchayat representatives, and a large number of villagers also participated in the rally.

In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A nationwide Tiranga Yatra, from May 13 and 23, has been launched to honour this act of valour and celebrate the pride brought to India and the Tricolour.

CM Patel flagged off the grand Tiranga Yatra on May 13, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in collaboration with various organisations, to salute the courage of the Indian Army.

The flag-off took place near the Bhagwan Parshuram statue at Vyaswadi in the Vadaj area. The Chief Minister also participated in the Tiranga Padayatra, holding the Indian Tricolor.

Chief Minister stated that 'Operation Sindoor' embodies the sentiments of crores of Indians. Through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army has given a strong response to terrorism. It is a remarkable success in India's fight against terrorism. He further remarked that India has avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack by forcing Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their handlers to taste defeat on their own soil. Moreover, the entire world has been left astonished by the strength, capability, and bravery demonstrated by the Indian Army and Air Force.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these events have reignited a deep sense of national pride and reinforced the belief that national interest must always come first.

He noted that India's armed forces have further elevated the dignity and honour of the Indian Tricolour through their courageous service.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the Tiranga unites the people of the country.

In that spirit, the Tiranga Yatra not only symbolises unity but also strengthens the collective resolve to uphold the spirit of nationalism. It is a significant occasion that inspires every citizen to stand together for the nation.

He added that the Tiranga Yatra plays a vital role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country while also boosting the morale of the armed forces. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, India has made it clear to the world that it remains firmly committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism--no matter the cost. (ANI)

