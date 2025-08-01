Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 1 (ANI): An All India Congress Committee delegation will visit on Friday two Kerala nuns lodged in a Jail in Chhattisgarh's Durg after their arrest on the charges of alleged forced conversion and human trafficking. Congress MP Hibi Eden, who is part of the delegation, said that he hoped the State government would not oppose their bail and justice would be done.

"We have been protesting inside and outside Parliament for the last five days in support of the nuns. We have come to meet them and know their health condition," Eden told ANI in Raipur on Friday.

"We hope the government will not oppose their bail, and justice will be done. We all pray that they get bail today," he said.

Congress MP K Suresh, another member of the delegation, told ANI that they will also participate in the rally organised by the Chhattisgarh Congress unit to protest against the arrest of the nuns.

"This is the second delegation of the AICC. We are going to Durg to meet the nuns. We will also participate in the rally organised by the Chhattisgarh Congress unit to protest against the arrest of the nuns," he said.

"Yesterday, almost all the MPs from Kerala met the Union Home Minister, who has assured us that the nuns will get bail as soon as possible"

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday told reporters in Delhi that the "law is doing its job" in the case against the nuns.

The nuns were arrested at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 over charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.

On July 27, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) also strongly condemned the alleged incident, claiming that, according to reports, the women had explicit written permission from their parents but were physically assaulted after being arrested.

On Thursday, CPI General Secretary D Raja condemned the arrest and accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing a "politics of hatred and polarisation."

Raja added that CPI MPs are now engaging with the central government, seeking a meeting with the Union Home Minister to address the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "Firstly, our party condemns what is happening in Chhattisgarh today, including the arrest of nuns. Our party and CPI(M) sent a delegation to Chhattisgarh. Our MPs and top women leaders went there. They met with nuns and raised the issue. Now, our MPs are trying to address this at the centre. They are attempting to meet the Union HM. Let us wait and see what the union government will say". (ANI)

