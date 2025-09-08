Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora on Monday expressed hope that the Centre would announce a relief package for the flood-hit state.

"Punjab has been reeling under floods for the past 20-25 days. Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Punjab. We welcome him and are hopeful that tomorrow, he will give a relief package to Punjab. The preliminary estimation of damage due to floods amounts to Rs 20,000 crores," Arora told ANI.

Also Read | UPI New Rules: NPCI To Implement Higher Limits for UPI Transactions in Select Categories From September 15; Check Details.

"PM Modi did not speak even a single word on Punjab floods, but we are hopeful that he will announce an immediate relief package for Punjab," he added.

PM Modi would visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Several Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Immersion.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the Prime Minister was "deeply concerned" about the situation.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab."

https://x.com/sunilkjakhar/status/1964599130082197534

Jakhar added, "Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Chauhan was sent to evaluate the situation. Two central government teams, which visited to assess the damage caused by the floods in Punjab, are set to submit their reports to the central government after their tour. The Government of India stands firmly with the people of Punjab."

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in recent years, triggered by swollen rivers and heavy rainfall that left several villages submerged and thousands of people struggling for essential supplies.

The death toll in the state has risen to 48, and three others remain missing, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat to extend support to Punjab's flood relief efforts. Minister Bittu has written individual letters to the Chief Ministers, urging them to assist Punjab amid the ongoing flood crisis.

In a post on X, Bittu wrote, "Appealed to chief ministers of UP, MP, Rajasthan & Gujarat for support in Punjab's flood relief efforts. In this crisis, unity & cooperation are our greatest strength."

In letters sent to the four states, Bittu stressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "I am writing to you with deep concern and seriousness. The state of Punjab is currently facing a severe flood situation, which has severely disrupted normal life. Continuous heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, submerging several villages and towns and affecting thousands of people."

"I firmly believe that you will stand with the people of Punjab during this natural calamity and provide all possible help to overcome this tragedy," he wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)