Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Sunday expressed his optimism regarding the upcoming budget, highlighting the PM Modi's concept of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". He stated that the budget will satisfy everyone.

While speaking to ANI, Minister Khanna said, "I believe the concept of Modi ji is one that will satisfy everyone, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' And I also believe that after the respected Union Finance Minister consulted with all sectors and industries, and after taking the views of all the states, the decision she has taken will certainly fulfil the aspirations and expectations of all of us

The Minister also praised the Centre for providing significant funds to Uttar Pradesh under the 'Special Assistance to States' scheme, saying that the state is utilising these funds effectively.

"Uttar Pradesh has already received significant funds under the 'Special Assistance to States', and we are using those funds effectively. Going forward, we hope that this budget will be very good for Uttar Pradesh," Khanna added.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 presentation in the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 'dahi-cheeni' ritual is carried out by the President as it is considered an auspicious commencement of the day. This customary good-luck gesture was made during the Finance Minister's meeting with President Murmu at Rashtrapti Bhavan.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion. The Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

Ahead of her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman was seen carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it.

MoS Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal and other officials of the Finance Ministry were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha, which will see her equal former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's record and surpass that of Pranab Mukherjee.

Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai continues to hold the record for presenting 10 term the most Union Budgets in independent India.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2026-27. (ANI)

