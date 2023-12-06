Kisama (Nagaland) [India], December 6 (ANI): A traditional horn-blowing competition was held in Nagaland's Kisama village to revive the dying practice and create an awareness among the new generation.

Various tribes took part in the horn-blowing competition at the main arena of the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

During the competion, Angami tribe was declared as the winner, followed by the Chang and Chakhesang tribes in the second and third positions, respectively.

Blowing of horn, which is known as Thustukhu Kumusta derived from the Chakhesang dialect of Nagaland.

The traditional horn used during the competition is usually made of or shaped like an animal horn, arranged to blow from a hole in the pointed end of it to make the sound.

The rudimentary device has a variety of functions in different cultures, however, the common cases of its usage are celebrations and alertness to impending danger.

With the advent of modernity, this communication mode handed down through generations is almost waning.

The competition was organised by an organisation named Tribal Vision and sponsored by the Department of Youth and Sports Resources, Nagaland under the support of the Nagaland Tourism Department. (ANI)

