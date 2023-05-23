Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the mercury settling above the normal limits.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept Jhajjar as the maximum temperature settled at 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to a bulletin of the Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Hisar and Mahendergarh also sizzled at 45.1 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

Karnal, Ambala and Bhiwani, too, experienced a hot day, recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, 41.3 degrees Celsius, and 42.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather bulletin showed.

On Tuesday, Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab at 43.6 degrees Celsius, meteorological data showed.

While the mercury soared at 43 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 42.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala, Ludhiana recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius and Muktsar 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

