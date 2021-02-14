Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Three teenage boys residing in Nagpur, who had left home without informing their parents, were rescued within hours from a long-distance train, a police official said on Sunday.

The boys had left home on Saturday morning and were rescued from the Mumbai-bound train at Nasik Road railway station, an official said.

"These three boys had got addicted to a mobile game. According to their parents, they could always be seen playing the game on their phones. Early on Saturday, these kids got up around 5 am and left their respective homes without intimating their parents," the official said.

"The parents initially thought that their child has gone for a morning walk. When none of the boys returned home by 9 am, their parents tried to contact them on their mobile phones, but they were switched off. After that, their parents approached Rana Pratap Nagar police station and lodged a complaint," he said.

The police immediately swung into action. While going through the CCTV footage recorded at the Nagpur railway station, they found the three children getting into a train. Accordingly, they alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The police found the boys travelling in the Mumbai- bound train, following which they were deboarded. Their parents were informed about them. The children are now being brought back," he said.

According to police, one of the boys had earlier told his parents that he would be going to Mumbai to take part in mobile game contest.

Further investigation is on.

