Shillong, Jul 15 (PTI) Several houses, besides plantations and infrastructure have been damaged in a powerful storm that struck numerous villages in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

The storm lashed the villages under Umling Block on Monday afternoon, catching villagers off guard, they said.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

The worst-hit villages were Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi, where around 20 houses were damaged, apart from extensive damage to areca nut plantations, banana groves and electric poles, the officials said.

"We appeal to the district authorities to deploy officials to assess the damages and extend compensation and support," the heads of the two villages said in a joint statement.

Also Read | Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army 'Defamation' Case? BJP's Amit Malviya's Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

The district administration is yet to respond to the communication.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)