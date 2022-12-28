Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): As many as six people have been detained in Jaipur after a violent clash broke out between two groups over an alleged case of molestation in the Rajasthan capital that resulted in stone pelting, said police on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday in Krishna Colony under Brahampuri Police Station causing damages to buildings and vehicles.

North Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parish Deshmukh said that the police took action and peace was restored.

DCP Deshmukh said that in the preliminary investigation it has come to the fore that the entire dispute took place over the alleged incident of molestation of a woman.

"A brawl occurred between two groups of people, at around 11 pm, over the alleged molestation of a woman in Krishna Colony under Brahampuri PS in Jaipur," he said.

Several houses were damaged in the stone pelting incident and the glasses of the vehicles were broken.

"As soon as we got the information through the control room, we reached the spot. At present, the situation is under control. Peace is maintained. Teams have been formed to nab those who are accused in this entire matter. Six people detained so far, and the situation is being monitored," said the DCP.

On being asked about any firing incident, he said that at present no shells have been recovered from the incident site.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

