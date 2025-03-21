New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the construction of over 3.52 lakh houses in ten states and Union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0, an official statement said on Friday.

In the statement, the ministry said the approval was given at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) chaired by HUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala on Thursday.

"A total of 3,52,915 lakh houses under Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) components of PMAY-U 2.0 in 10 States/UTs, namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned," it said.

According to the statement, the scheme promotes women empowerment and among the houses approved on March 20 under PMAY-U 2.0, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the women alone, including single women and widows along with 90 houses for transgender persons.

Out of the total sanctioned houses, 80,850 houses for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries, 15,928 for Scheduled Tribe and 2,12,603 for the Other Backward Classes category have been sanctioned, promoting inclusiveness and equality among different underprivileged groups, it added.

