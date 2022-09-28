Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit on how many days it would require to redo the OBC, ST/ST reservation for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), if in case the August 3 notification is set aside.

The reservation list was announced on August 3 by the government and it reserves 81 seats for backward classes, 28 for SCs and 4 for STs out of the total of 243. The total number of seats has been enhanced from 198 to 243 following an amendment to the BBMP Act.

The reservation list has been challenged in a number of petitions which the court is hearing. The primary challenge to the reservation list is about it not following the Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission report, which reserves 33 percent seats for OBCs.

The High Court said it will pronounce its judgments on the petitions challenging the reservations to the 243 BBMP wards on September 30. Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar completed the hearing on the petitions on Wednesday.

The HC was of the view that elections to the BBMP has to be conducted before the end of 2022. The State Election Commission (SEC) submitted to the HC that the Supreme Court has set a deadline for holding the elections.

The SEC had earlier announced it would release the revised voters list on September 29. The SEC said voters list was not part of the election process. The calendar of events for the election will however not be announced till the HC delivers its judgement on the reservation question.

Earlier, last week, the HC had dismissed petitions challenging the delimitation of wards.

