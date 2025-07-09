Shimla, Jul 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur together inspected on Wednesday evening the Thunag market area in Mandi district ravaged by flash floods during the recent cloudbursts that claimed 15 lives.

Thunag comes under the Seraj assembly segment that is represented by Thakur.

Officials said a body has been recovered in the Kutinallah area of the district, taking the death toll to 15, while a search is on to trace the 27 people still missing after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslide hit the Mandi region on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1.

Several properties, including 1,184 houses, suffered extensive damage, while 780 livestock also perished in the disaster.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh has reported 85 deaths since June 20. Of these, 54 were linked to rain-related incidents while the remaining 31 were associated with road accidents.

During the visit to the Thunag market area, Sukhu and Thakur met the affected people and assured them of every possible help, according to an official statement.

Interacting with reporters later, the chief minister said he will meet Union ministers in Delhi soon and strongly demand a special relief package for rehabilitation and relief works.

He also visited the home of one Budhi Raj, who died in the flash floods and assured the family of adequate assistance.

