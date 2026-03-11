Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday inaugurated robotic surgery services at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, saying the advanced technology will make world-class treatment affordable for common people, while also expressing concern over LPG distribution issues and accusing the BJP of adopting an "anti-Himachal" stance.

Addressing reporters after the inauguration in Shimla, Sukhu said robotic surgery has already shown encouraging results in the state, noting that around 150 operations have been successfully conducted in the past seven to eight months at the Super Speciality Hospital in Chamyana.

"It is a matter of great happiness that about seven to eight months ago we installed the first surgical robot in the Super Speciality Hospital at Chamyana. Around 150 surgeries have already been performed there successfully," said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said the state government has decided to expand robotic surgery facilities across major medical colleges, including Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur, to ensure wider access to advanced treatment.

"Robotic surgery was earlier available only in big hospitals and at a very high cost. Now we are bringing this technology to government institutions so that common people can benefit," he added.

He said the government plans to establish robotic surgery facilities in nearly five government medical colleges in the state, which would make Himachal one of the first states in North India to provide such services across multiple public hospitals.

Sukhu added that robotic procedures will significantly reduce recovery time for patients.

"With robotic surgery, the patient recovers quickly and can return home sooner. Its efficiency is world-class." CM added.

Highlighting affordability, the Chief Minister said the government has decided to cap charges for robotic surgery at government hospitals.

"Earlier, such surgeries cost around ₹3 lakh in private hospitals. We have decided that patients who do not opt for special wards at IGMC will be charged ₹30,000, while those taking special wards will pay ₹50,000." He added.

He also said the state government is strengthening healthcare infrastructure by installing advanced diagnostic facilities, including new MRI machines and modern laboratories in major hospitals such as IGMC, Tanda and Chamyana.

On LPG supply, Sukhu said distribution is handled by the Centre and expressed hope that concerns flagged by the Union government would be resolved smoothly.

"LPG distribution is done by the central government. I read that the Centre has expressed concern regarding this, and we hope the issue will be resolved smoothly." He said.

The Chief Minister also launched a political attack on the BJP, accusing the party of failing to defend the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

"I do not understand why the BJP is behaving in an anti-Himachal manner. They have not raised their voice for disaster-affected families or for the state's Revenue Deficit Grant." He said.

He alleged that the Centre had reduced the state's Revenue Deficit Grant by ₹8,000-10,000 crore and said BJP leaders had remained silent on the issue.

Sukhu further claimed that the BJP in the state was divided into factions and more focused on social media criticism than raising substantive issues affecting Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

