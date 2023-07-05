Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The apple growers of Shimla have reportedly started covering apple groves with anti-hail nets to protect the crops from hail and other natural disasters, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials also added that the number of apple growers who have begun using anti-hail nets has been rising over the past five years.

"The apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have started covering apple groves with anti-hail nets. During the past 5 years, the apple farmers here have started adopting anti-hail nets to protect the crops from hail and other natural disasters and this number is increasing each year," they said.

According to the officials, the state's apple and stone fruit harvest was severely harmed this year by the excessive and untimely rain from April to June.

They also added that anti-hail nets have become alternate measures to protect their crop.

Adding further, the officials said that the amount of damage caused by hailstorms to the apple crop has been rising over the previous few years.

They also added that the apple producers were attempting to save their harvest in the state's remote areas like Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

Apple producers suffered crop losses this year and the previous year. As a result, approximately 70 per cent of apple orchards are currently surrounded by anti-hail nets, said the officials.

"The apple groves in the Rohru, Jubble, Kotkhai, Theog, Kotgarh, Narkanda, Rampur, and Chopal regions may be seen draped in white and blue nets," they added.

As per officials, the apple growers claim that the nets they use to safeguard their harvest in hail-prone areas are more expensive and cost more than Rs 700, yet they have been waiting for the subsidies for many years.

They claimed that anti-hail nets offer farmers the greatest level of safety and protection. Additionally, the state's farmers have been asking for subsidies for the last three years, which the administration is working to resolve.

"The anti-hail nets are important and help the farmers to protect their crops. This year the bad weather earlier has damaged and hit the apple crop and production will be low this year. We are yet to assess the estimated production," said the HP Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi.

"The anti-hail nets are helping us to protect the apple crop from hails. If we don't use it our crops get damaged. We install these nets annually, it costs a lot to install and take them off. This year due to the bad weather the pollination could not be done," said Layak Ram Sharma, Apple Farmer

Apple farmer Layak Ram Sharma claimed that the anti-hail nets were assisting them in shielding their harvest from hail.

"These farmers here are disappointed as the subsidy provided to them by the government for buying anti-hail nets has been pending for the last several years," he added further.

Another farmer, Mohan Lal Verma, claimed that installing nets required bamboo sticks cost them between 170 and 180 rupees each.

"Although the government promises to provide us with a subsidy, we haven't received one in years. We must make our own investments. This year the crop is not good," he said.

This year the crop is not good. One net of 30 meters by 8 meters cost over 10,000 rupees and I have invested over three lakh rupees. Waiting for the government subsidies. The weather conditions are also not good this year for cropping. We will not be able to get the production cost this year," added Mohan Lal Verma.

The Minister of Horticulture in Himachal Pradesh said that the government has been supporting the farmers for anti-hail nets and anti-hail guns were also installed. He said that anti-hail nets were most protected and safe for the farmers.

The Horticulture Minister also added that the government was trying to clear the pending subsidies of the past three years to the farmers in the state.

To date, we have a pending subsidy for farmers which is due for the past three years. We are collecting the data at the block level and will be cleared accordingly." added Jagat Singh Negi, the Horticulture Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government.

The officials said that Himachal Pradesh has 11 lakh hectares of cropland, including two hundred thousand hectares dedicated to fruit trees. The apple crop accounts for around 50 per cent (one lakh acre) of the state fruit orchards.

Himachal produces 5.50 Lakh metric tonne of apples on an annual basis. The economy of thousands of people is based on apples, and apple harvest gives around 5000 to 6000 crore money to the people of the state, they added.

The hails and changing climate are threats to the apple crop in the state and now farmers have started protecting their crop by covering it with anti-hail nets.

The officials also said that the early crop of apples was fetching good prices and that the apple growers were happy to receive good prices.

However, the officials added that the apple growers were also disappointed since the traders had started a new tool of cheating by underwriting new rules of the government.

Additionally, the Horticulture Minister ordered the concerned authorities to strictly abide by the government orders and provide relief to the farmers.

Bhupinder Sharma, a farmer stated that the harvesting session had just begun and that apple crops had started pouring in from the low altitude areas.

He also said that the apples being sold by kilogram were a good thing, adding that the common farmer could not distinguish between high-grade and low-grade apples.

"The fact that the apple is being sold by the kilogram is a good thing. The farmer cannot distinguish between high-grade and low-grade qualities of apples," he said.

"Even if the apples are of good quality, the weight will exceed the 24 kg limit and they will only be paid for 22kg after subtracting 2 kg for the carton. However, we are still receiving fair payments for a box of 24 kg, ranging from 2,000 to 2,500," added Bhupinder Sharma.

He said that the new packaging system is superior to the previous one, under which farmers received the same price whether the box weighed 22 kg or 30 kg or more.

"The 24 kg limit is now good, but it is getting harder to pack as the weight increases, and we are still receiving prices for 22 kg. Farmers now stand to gain in some way. However, we will need a fixed box, and the government will have to put that into practice," Bhupinder continued.

Adding further, the farmers said that at various elevations across the state, apple crop harvesting had been underway for more than a week.

"Some Shimla and Mandi district apple producers are now supplying their products to Bhatta-Kuffar Apple Market in the state capital of Shimla. Apple fruit sells for between 100 and 120 rupees per kilogram," he stated.

For this year, the government imposed a limit of 24 pounds per box for fruit packaging. The farmers are not being paid for the agreed-upon amount of fruit, and they are unable to properly package 24 kg of fruit, he said further.

The farmer also mentioned that the apple growers were worried about the future trade and market of apples since underweighting by the graders resulted in losses to them.

These farmers are demanding the government's intervention on the matter, he added.

Another farmer, Prakash Chand said that they had a good produce of the fruit and that the only issue they were facing was the weight of these fruits.

"The government has fixed a 24 kg limit for apples this year the fruit. The weight is very high and we are getting prices for 22 kg even if the box weighs at 26 or above. We demand the government intervene in the matter they should either start a Universal carton or should calculate a gross weight and give relief to the farmers. Due to this, the farmers suffer a loss of 6 to 7 kg of apples," said Prakash Chand.

As per officials, the transporters were also unhappy with the rates fixed up by the government.

"The transporters and drivers are not ready to go the rural roads in the region due to the bad road conditions and increasing maintenance and fuel prices. The light vehicles are not agreeing to transport the apple crop boxes on bad roads in the region," they said.

They added that the new rates of the government for transportation in some subdivisions were just unacceptable.

"It is not easy for us. The government should reconsider it, we will not be able to transport on fixed rates as maintenance cost of vehicles and fuel and other prices are increasing. The light vehicles will not be able to transport the apple crop boxes on bad roads in the region." said Surinder Sharma, a transporter.

The Horticulture Minister of the state said that looting by the traders will not be tolerated.

He also added that stringent action will be taken if any such cases of underweighting would be reported in the future.

"The government is ready to revisit the decision at the convenience of the government," he said.

The officials said that Himachal Pradesh has 11 lakh hectares of land under crop cultivation. Out of this 2 hundred thousand hectares land consist of fruit grove.

Apple crop occupies around 50 per cent, that is approximately one lakh hectare area of the state fruit groves, they added.

Himachal produces an annual average of 5.50 lakh metric tons of apples. Thousands of people depend on apples for their source of income in Himachal Pradesh, and the state receives over 5500 tons and 6000 crore rupees of revenue from the apple industry, they said.

In April this year, the Himachal Pradesh government announced the implementation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and universal cartons for apple packaging and other horticulture produce in the state.

The apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh welcomed the decisions. The farmers had been demanding the implementation of all 3 Acts, including the Legal Metrology Act 2009, the APMC ACT 2005 and HP Passenger and Goods Taxation Act 1955, which will not only help them get good prices for their produce but also save them from being fleeced by middlemen.

State Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the Congress government is committed to implementing the APMC Act in the state.

The minister added that the state government will soon be holding a meeting with the carton producers and directing them to start the universal packaging for apples and other horticulture produce.

"Apart from the Kullu district, in other apple and fruit markets in Shimla, Kinnaur and other apple-producing areas, farmers bring the apple in boxes without weighing them. Traders buy apples on the basis of the weight of the boxes and not on a per-kilogram basis. We conducted four to five meetings with farmers, traders and carton producers and other stakeholders and have decided to allow the packaging of apples only per kilogram. Whatever boxes the farmers may use will not have a bearing on the weight of the produce that the farmers bring to us. We have fixed a maximum limit of 24 kg so that farmers are not exploited by traders and middlemen," said Negi. (ANI)

