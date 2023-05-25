Shimla, May 25 (PTI) Property worth over Rs 1.5 crore was gutted in a fire that broke out at a government carding plant at a village here on Thursday morning, police said.

The blaze was reported around 9.30 am at Bukshar village in the Rohru area here, they added.

It took the fire department three hours to douse the fire, which damaged the entire building housing four rooms and a hall, the police said.

The wool, machines and other equipment in the plant also got burnt, the officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the police said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Carding is a mechanical process that disentangles, cleans and inter-mixes fibres to produce individual fibres in usable form.

