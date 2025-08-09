Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Saturday organised a special yagya (ritual fire offering) at Raj Bhavan, seeking divine intervention to prevent floods and disasters in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other parts of the country, and for the peace of the souls of those killed in recent calamities.

Participating in the ceremony with his wife, Raj Bhavan staff, and women visiting for Raksha Bandhan, the Governor offered prayers and oblations, urging for the mitigation of disasters and eternal peace for those who lost their lives.

Also Read | 'S-400 a Game Changer': IAF Downed 6 Pakistani Aircraft, Including 5 Fighter Jets, Struck 9 Terror Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh (Watch Videos).

"I feel today, being Shravan Purnima, is an auspicious day. I extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to everyone. This festival invokes the blessings of deities, and I have called upon all gods to end the calamities in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. May they bless the people here. Through this havan, we have offered sustenance to the deities, and prayed that no disaster strikes Himachal again. For the souls who perished in these tragedies, I have sought peace and salvation," Shukla told reporters and later to ANI.

The Governor said such rituals should remind people about where and how they choose to settle, as disaster-prone areas need careful planning. He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already sent a central team to assess the damage and had assured him that he would personally visit the state if possible.

Also Read | ICICI Bank Minimum Monthly Balanced Raised to INR 50,000 for New Savings Accounts in Metro and Urban Areas.

"I will be going to Delhi soon, and if I get the opportunity, I will request the Home Minister to ensure Himachal Pradesh gets maximum financial assistance based on the report. The Centre has already sanctioned ₹3,000 crore, but more will be needed to make up for the losses. I will also continue to encourage tourism in Himachal despite these challenges," he said.

Responding to remarks by Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan, who alleged that people of other religions were not respected in Himachal and Uttarakhand, Shukla said such comments were unfounded.

"Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have a culture rooted in the Sanskrit ethos of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah, Sarve Bhadrani Pashyantu, Ma Kashchid Dukha Bhag Bhavet' meaning may all be happy, healthy, and free from sorrow. This is a divine culture that accepts and respects everyone. Those who come to India become part of its ethos. Only those who do not believe in India's values make such statements," he asserted.

On the issue of relaxing provisions of the Forest Conservation Act to make nautor (allotment of forest land) available to people in tribal districts under Article 5 exemptions, the Governor said he had discussed the matter with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Tribal Development Minister, and local representatives from the areas concerned.

"I told them I will visit these regions in September to assess the situation myself. Those who truly need nautor land will be helped," Shukla said.

"On behalf of all Himachalis, I wish the entire nation a Happy Raksha Bandhan. Those who have come here today also wish for Himachal's prosperity and for the nation's progress. We are fortunate that the President's sister is among those sending greetings to the whole country, and the Prime Minister and other leaders have also sent their wishes. Raksha Bandhan is not just for sisters it works to protect the entire society," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)