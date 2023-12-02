Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the state government has sought a clarification from the Centre regarding its notification granting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community.

The state government is fully committed to giving the community the ST status as soon as possible, Negi, the minister for revenue, horticulture and tribal development, said, according to a statement.

The entire Hatti community of Trans Giri area, including Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and other classes, has been given the Scheduled Tribe status through the notification, but there are some sections who seek to remain a part of the earlier system as they don't see any benefit to them from the ST status, he said.

A clarification has been sought from the central government in this regard so that an early solution can be found to the problems of the Hatti community and their long-pending demands can be met, Negi said at a meeting on the implementation of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023.

Through the act, the Centre included the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the state government wants the community to get the benefits meant for the Scheduled Tribes as soon as possible.

He asked the tribal development department to look into legal provisions and explore the options of providing a provisional ST certificate to people belonging to the Hatti community.

He said the state government will provide an opportunity to all sections of society to present their views and urged everyone not to look at this issue from a political point and ensure that the feeling of brotherhood and harmony prevails in the community.

