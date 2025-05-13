Shimla, May 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is dedicated to the progress of all communities without discrimination, Health, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of the Devbhoomi Kshatriya Organisation here today, he said that he would apprise the chief minister about their issues and appropriate decisions would be taken in due course, a statement issued here said.

Demanding the constitution of a committee of "Swaran Aayog" and objecting to the increase in incentive amount for inter-caste marriage, members of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan had on April 24 gheroved the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat in Shimla.

The Kshatriya Sangathan also took out a protest rally.

The outfit's president Rumit Singh Thakur submitted a memorandum highlighting their key demands.

