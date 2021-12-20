Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide revised pay scales to its around two lakh employees with effect from January 1, 2016, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

This decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. It will put an additional burden of about Rs 4000 crore annually on the state exchequer.

Also Read | Lakshadweep Administration Ends System of Holidays on Fridays for Schools in Islands.

The state government employees will get the salary of January 2022 payable in February 2022 in revised pay scale, he added.

The state government has already provided interim relief of about Rs 5,000 crore to the employees as part of the arrears, he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries, Discusses Ways To Deepen Ties.

A decision was also taken in the cabinet meeting to increase the salary of contract employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)