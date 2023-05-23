Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Taking cognisance of an anonymous letter levelling corruption charges against two senior officers, the former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the allegations.

In a statement issued here, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) called upon Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to order an inquiry.

The letter has become a talking point among employees and officers, affecting the government's functioning, the former chief minister of the state added.

The author of the letter which has gone viral remains unknown. PTI BPL RPA

