Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) A fresh written examination to recruit constables to the Himachal Pradesh Police will be held on July 3, a little over two months after the previous one was countermanded following reports of paper leak.

Admit cards for the written test will be issued shortly, a press note issued by the state police on Monday said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Lifted From Doda, Except Bhaderwah Town.

"Written examination for the post of Constables General Duty (Male & Female) and Drivers in HP Police has been re-scheduled for 03.07.2022 (Sunday) 12 pm to 1 pm throughout the state," it read.

The previous exam was held on March 27 and 75,803 candidates had appeared for the written test to recruit 1,334 constables. Of these, 60,454 were men and 14,653 women. Another 696 men had qualified for the written test for the post of constable drivers, according to the press release.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Not Interested in Post of President, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

However, the government had on May 6 countermanded the exam as reports of paper leak surfaced.

On May 17, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, a special investigating team of the state police, constituted on May 6, continues to probe the case.

This was for the second time within three years that the state government nullified the examination.

In 2019, the state government had cancelled the written examination for recruitment of constables as six men had been caught impersonating as candidates during the test.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)