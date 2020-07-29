Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,365, the health department said.

According to Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal, there are now 1,012 active cases in the state.

Also Read | Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Among the fresh cases, eleven were reported from Kangra, seven each from Mandi and Kullu, two each from Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Shimla and one from Solan, he added.

In Mandi, the seven new cases include a two-year-old girl in Jogindernagar tehsil and a woman, a district official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes New National Education Policy 2020, Says It Will Transform Millions of Lives in the Times to Come.

Meanwhile, Mandi's Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Chauhan has declared ward number 4, ward number 5 and ward number 3 of Mahadev gram panchayat as containment zone after two novel coronavirus cases were reported from the village.

Besides, the rest of the area in ward number 3 and 5 is declared as buffer zone, Chauhan said.

The virus has so far claimed 13 lives in the state, while 1,323 people have recovered from the infection and 15 migrated out of the state.

Eighty-nine more patients -- 60 in Sirmaur, 28 in Solan and one in Kangra - have recovered from the infection, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 357, followed by 179 in Sirmaur, 122 in Kangra, 88 in Shimla, 87 in Mandi, 59 in Una, 36 in Bilaspur, 32 in Chamba, 22 in Hamirpur, 16 in Kinnaur and 14 in Kullu, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)