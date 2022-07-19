Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Two Russian nationals were arrested in a drug case in Kullu district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Vsevolod Sazonov alias Sam and Artem Fadeev alias Tom was to get a consignment of 116 gram charas from Naggar resident Anup Shrama, who was also arrested after recovery of the contraband from his possession, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

Sam was living in a rented accommodation at Shuru village in Prini, while Tom was staying in a guest house at Vashisht village in Manali tehsil, he said.

Both the Russian citizens are permanent residents of Saint Petersburg, he added.

All the three accused were arrested and an FIR was registered against them at Patlikuhal police station on Monday, police said.

