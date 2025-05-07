Shimla, May 7 (PTI) All airports in Himachal Pradesh are on alert and security beefed up at Kangra airport which has been closed for civilian traffic, the Kangra Airport Director said.

All flights have been cancelled following Operation Sindoor and the airports in the northern and western areas are under high alert, Dharmender Sharma told the reporters.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

The airport remains open for the use of the Air Force, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)